Global Electrical bushing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Electricity is a major requirement for all the economies worldwide, and electrical bushings have enabled isolated countries and islands to meet their energy needs. Condenser bushing have been driving the growth of the global electrical bushing market, with the growing demand for grid distribution capabilities.

The global electrical bushing market has been segmented based on insulation type, voltage type, end-user type and region. On the basis of insulation type, the market is segmented as liquid-insulated bushing, oil-impregnated paper bushing, combined insulation bushing, gas-impregnated bushing and others. oil-impregnated paper bushing segment had been dominating the market due to high voltage capability.

On the basis of voltage type, the market is segmented as low voltage bushings, high voltage bushings. High voltage bushings had a larger market share in the year 2017 and is expected to dominate the global Electrical bushing market during the forecast period as high-power rating and stability in transmission. On the basis of End-User, the market is segmented as utilities, industries and others. Utilities segment dominates the global electrical bushing market as it has multiple uses in transformers and circuit breaker.

The global electrical bushing market is expected to grow at 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Drivers

Market Research Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share whereas Europe region is the fastest growing region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for electrical bushing market due to increased demand for power from renewable sources of energy. China is one of the largest users of electrical bushings in this region. World biggest DC transformer bushing is tested in china, the capacity of this bushing is around 1100kv. As there is tremendous investment in hydro-generated industry and this will drive the electrical bushing market.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrical bushing market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Electrical bushing market by insulation type, voltage type, end-user and by region.

By Insulation Type

Liquid-Insulated Bushing

Oil-Impregnated Paper Bushing

Combined Insulation Bushing

Gas-Impregnated Bushing

others

By Voltage Type

Low voltage bushings

High voltage bushings

By End-User

Utilities

Industries

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of the global Electrical bushings market are ABB Group, TRENCH Group (SIEMENS), General Electric, Eaton, Elliot Industries, Gipro GMBH, RHM International, Toshiba, Webster-Wilkinson, Siemens (Germany), Nexans (France) are among others.

Latest Related Report Explores :

