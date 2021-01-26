Global Energy Downstream Retail Sector Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2020-2026

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “Global Energy Downstream Retail Sector Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” by Region, Product Type & End-Use has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Energy Downstream Retail Sector market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy Downstream Retail Sector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Andeavor (ANDV)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)

NGL Energy Partners L.P. (NGL)

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Company

Sunoco

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

Indian Oil (IOCL)

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL)

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL)

M/s Reliance Industries Ltd

M/s Essar Oil /Essar Retail

M/s Shell India

M/s ONGC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Petrol

Diesel

Market segment by Application, split into

Transport Sector(Cars& UV Private, Cars& UV Commercial, HCV/LCV, Bus, etc)

Non-Transport Sector(Tractors, Agi Implements, Agri Pumpest, Industry- Genset, etc)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

