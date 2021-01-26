Global Sensors Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Report Description

This report analyzes the global gas sensors market by technology (electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared, laser, holographic, zirconia), by gas type, application; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global gas sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global gas sensors market include:

City Technology Ltd (U.K)

• Dynament (U.K)

• Alphasense (U.K)

• Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)

• Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

• ams AG (Austria)

• SenseAir AB (Sweden)

• Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan)

• Membrapor AG (Switzerland)

• Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

• MSA (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of technology, the global gas sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Electrochemical

• Photoionization Detectors

• Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

• Catalytic

• Infrared

• Laser

• Holographic

• Zirconia.

On the basis of gas type, the global gas sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:

Oxygen

• Carbon monoxide

• Carbon dioxide

• Ammonia

• Chlorine

• Hydrogen sulfide

• Nitrogen oxides

• Volatile organic compounds

• Methane

• Hydrogen and Hydrocarbons

