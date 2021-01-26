Global Olefins Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Olefins market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Olefins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Olefins market is segmented into
Ethylene
Propylene
Butadiene
Segment by Application, the Olefins market is segmented into
Manufacture
Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Olefins market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Olefins market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Olefins Market Share Analysis
Olefins market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Olefins business, the date to enter into the Olefins market, Olefins product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Saudi Industries Corporation(SABIC)
DowDuPont
ExxonMobil Chemical
Royal Dutch Shell
China Petroleum & Chemical
…