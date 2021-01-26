Global COVID-19 Impact on Treasury Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2020-2021

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “COVID-19 Impact on Treasury Software Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021” by Region, Product Type & End-Use has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Treasury Software, including the following market information:

Global Treasury Software Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Treasury Software Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Treasury Software Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Treasury Software Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BankSense, CAPIX, SAP, Financial Sciences, TreasuryXpress, Calypso Technology, Misys, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Indus Valley Partners, Oracle Treasury, Reval, Salmon Software, Kyriba, Bellin Treasury Services, Emphasys Software, FIS, DataLog Finance, Visual Risk, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Based on the Application:

Bank

Government

Enterprise

Other

