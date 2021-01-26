Global Intraoperative MRI Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Intraoperative MRI Market Data Survey Report 2013-2025 “has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) refers to an operating room configuration that enables surgeons to image the patient via an MRI scanner while the patient is undergoing surgery, particularly brain surgery.
ALSO READ:https://industrytoday.co.uk/health_and_safety/intraoperative-mri-market-2020–global-trends–opportunity-and-growth-analysis-forecast-by-2025
iMRI reduces the risk of damaging critical parts of the brain and helps confirm that the surgery was successful or if additional resection is needed before the patient’s head is closed and the surgery completed.
The global Intraoperative MRI market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
ALSO READ:https://www.openpr.com/news/1466014/Demand-Response-Market-2018-Analysis-By-Key-Players-ABB-Honeywell-International-Johnson-Controls-Schneider-Electric-Siemens-AG-Enernoc-GE-Comverge-Eaton.html
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nanobiotechnology-market-2021-analysis-opportunities-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-07
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
GE
Siemens
Phillips
Medtronic
Hitachi
Major applications as follows:
Neurosurgery Surgery
Spinal Surgery
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foodservice-packaging-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-08
Orthopedic Surgery
Others
Major Type as follows:
0.2T
1.5T
3.0T
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/superfood-powders-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)