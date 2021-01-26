Global Two Way Radio Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

A two-way radio is simply a radio that can both transmit and receive (a transceiver). In broader terms, most of voice wireless communications systems, including cellular system, fall into two-way radio definition. In this report, two-way radio refers to radio system mainly used for group call communication. This two-way radio system is also known as Professional Mobile Radio (PMR), Land Mobile Radio (LMR) ,Private Mobile Radio (PMR) or Public Access Mobile Radio (PAMR) system. The two-way radio equipment refer to the terminal used in this system.They major include portable radios terminal and mobile radios terminal.

Two-way radio offers certain advantages that make it the clear choice for the vast majority of mobile professionals who require an affordable, flexible, highly reliable solution – along with the power and range available only in licensed bands. Advantages of two-way radio include:

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Two Way Radio Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the migration from analogue to digital technologies in the coming years, many countries are seeking to upgrade their communications systems to a digital solution. This migration presents a significant opportunity for infrastructure and system integration suppliers.

The two way radio equipment market is expected to foresee continuous growth in the near future due to the increasing importance of efficient mission-critical operations and the expansion of Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, which is leading to higher demand for LTE-integrated devices.

Although Two Way Radio Equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Two Way Radio Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 9650 million US$ in 2023, from 7830 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Motorola

KENWOOD

Icom

Hytera

Tait

Sepura

Yaesu

Neolink

Vertex Standard

Quansheng

Uniden

Midland

Simoco

Entel

BFDX

Kirisun

Lisheng

Abell

Weierwei

HQT

