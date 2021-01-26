Global Vacuum Contactor Market Research Report 2023

Market Highlights:

Vacuum Contactor is an electrical device that is used for load breaking through the help of a controlled switch. Vacuum interrupting contacts are enclosed inside a vacuum bottle, which prevents the development of arc when there is a voltage fluctuation. Some of the major applications of vacuum contactors are in motors, transformers, capacitors, reactors, and resistive loads, among others. Many industries such as oil and gas, commercial, mining, utilities, and others require vacuum contactors to protect their expensive equipment.

Based on application, the market is segmented as motors, transformers, capacitors, reactors, resistive load, and others. Motor is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Vacuum contactors help to reduce the possibility of insulation failure on downstream motors and transformers. Moreover, it controls the motors in harsh environment and regulate the power supply to prevent a sudden increase in load in the motor.

The Global Vacuum Contactor Market is expected to grow at ~ 8.02% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Research Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for vacuum contactors.

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global vacuum contactor market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in manufacturing sector and process industries such as paper & pulp, metal processing, and others. The high growth of vacuum contactors is also attributed to the growing demand for reliability of power supply in harsh environments and robust growth in HVAC sector. Rising urbanization in Asian countries has led to an increase in the demand for HVAC products which has acted as a significant driver for the vacuum contactor market.

GLOBAL VACUUM CONTACTOR MARKET 2018-2023





Scope of the Report:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global vacuum contactor market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the vacuum contactor market by its voltage rating, application, end-user, and by region.

By Voltage Rating

Less than 5kV

5kV to 10kV

11kV to 15kV

More than 15kV

By Application

Motors

Transformers

Capacitors

Reactors

Resistive loads

By End-User

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Oil & Gas

Mining

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

