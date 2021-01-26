Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Allied Express
AK Express
Aramex
FedEx
United Parcel Service
Interlink Express Parcels
One World Express
DTDC
TNT Express
DX Group
Deutsche Post DHL
ONS Express & Logistics
Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)
Antron Express
City Link
Naparex
A1Express
Bring Couriers
Hermes Europe
Parcelforce Worldwide
General Logistics Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air
Ship
Road
Market segment by Application, split into
Business-to-business (B2B)
Business-to-consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.