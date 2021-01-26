Global Industrial control transformer Market Research Report 2023

Market Highlights

Industrial control transformer, also known as isolation transformer provides significant voltage regulation. It is designed in order to produce high level of secondary voltage stability during brief periods of overload condition. These transformers are mainly designed for industrial applications where electromagnetic devices such as relays and solenoids are used. Hence, industrial control transformer is used to maximize inrush capability and outage voltage regulation when electromagnetic devices are initially energized.

Based on end-user, the market is estimated into power generation, chemical, oil & gas, and metal & mining, among others. The power generation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Power generation sector, especially in emerging countries such as India and China are projected to contribute to the growth of the industrial control transformer. Moreover, global installed power capacity reached 6,437 GW in 2016 with growth rate of 4.1%. Also, significant development being made in Asian countries such as China and India including the increasing use of coal resources has driven the growth of industrial control transformers used in the power sector.

The global industrial control transformer market is expected to grow at 5.12% CAGR during the forecast period.

Drivers

Market Research Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for industrial control transformer.

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global industrial control transformer market in 2017. It is also estimated that Asia-Pacific region would also be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. emerging markets in Asia-pacific offers many opportunities for wind power capacity additions being made in these countries. For instance, Asia’s offshore wind power capacity is expected to rise 20 times reaching 43 GW till 2027. All these factors would eventually drive the market for industrial control transformer market.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial control transformer market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the industrial control transformer by its power rating, phase, end-user, and by region.

By Power Rating (Volt-Ampere)

25-500 VA

500-1000 VA

1000-1500 VA

Above 1500 VA

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players

MCI Transformers (US)

Broadman Transformers (UK)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Hubbell (US)

General Electric (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Electric Hammond Power Solutions (Canada)

Dongan Electric Manufacturing Co. (US)

SNC Manufacturing Co. Ltd (US)

Foster Transformer Company (US)

