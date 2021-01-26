Global E-learning Packaged Contents Market  Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

This report studies the global E-learning Packaged Content market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-learning Packaged Content market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of electronic media through online courses and other related materials.

These materials are prepared as per the standard curriculum as well as the requirements of end-users and is called packaged content. It is either available through the payment of fees or can be accessed through subscriptions. E-learning is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. In the Corporate, Skilled Training, and Vocational Trainings sectors, packaged content is used for providing generic functional and process-related trainings.

In 2017, the global E-learning Packaged Content market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Educomp Solutions

NIIT

Pearson

Skillsoft

Allen Interactions

Aptara

Articulate

Desire2Learn

GP Strategies

N2N Services

Saba Software

Tata Interactive Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

extual

Graphical

Video

Audio

Simulation

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Post-secondary

Corporate Training

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of E-learning Packaged Content in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-learning Packaged Content are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

E-learning Packaged Content Manufacturers

E-learning Packaged Content Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-learning Packaged Content Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

