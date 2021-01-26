Global Ransomware Protection  Market Research Report 2026

In 2018, the global Ransomware Protection market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ransomware Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ransomware Protection development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intel Security(US)
Symantec Corporation(US)
Trend Micro(Japan)
FireEye(US)
Sophos(UK)
Bitdefender(Romania)
Kaspersky Lab(Russia)
Malwarebytes(US)
Zscaler(US)
SentinelOne(US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standalone anti-ransomware software
Secure web gateways
Application control
IDS/IPS
Web filtering
Threat intelligence
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Network protection
Endpoint protection
Email protection
Database protection
Web protection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ransomware Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ransomware Protection development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ransomware Protection are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.