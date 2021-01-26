Global Kiosk Software Market Research Report 2026

Kiosk software is the system and user interface software designed for an interactive kiosk or Internet kiosk. Kiosk software locks down the application in order to protect the kiosk from users. Kiosk software may offer remote monitoring to manage multiple kiosks from another location. Email or text alerts may be automatically sent from the kiosk for daily activity reports or generated in response to problems detected by the software. Other features allow for remote updates of the kiosk’s content and the ability to upload data such as kiosk usage statistics. Kiosk software is used to manage a touchscreen, allowing users to touch the monitor screen to make selections. A virtual keyboard eliminates the need for a computer keyboard.
In 2018, the global Kiosk Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Kiosk Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Kiosk Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Provisio
KioWare
ProMobi
Antamedia
Meridian
Toast
Advanced Kiosks
Livewire
Cammax
Coinage
Xpedient
Acante
Global Software Applications
MAPTMedia
NetKiosk
KioskSimple Kiosk Software
Porteus Kiosk
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based
Installed
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Kiosk Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Kiosk Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Kiosk Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.