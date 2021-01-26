Global Dimethyl Ether Market Research Report 2017-2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Dimethyl Ether Market Insights, Forecast to 2026”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Dimethyl ether (DME) is a clean energy source and as it generates no sulfur oxide or soot during combustion, its environmental impact is low. Owing to its non-toxicity and easy liquefaction properties, DME is easy to handle and therefore can be used as a domestic-sector fuel (substitute for LPG), transportation fuel (diesel vehicles, fuel cell vehicles), power plant fuel (thermal plants, cogeneration plants, stationary fuel cells), and as a raw material for chemical products. Given the above-described superior properties, if DME were to become widely available in large volumes at a reasonable price, DME could be used as a fuel in a wide variety of fields.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and dimethyl ether industry in short supply on the market in the past few years. More and more companies enter into dimethyl ether industry, the current demand for dimethyl ether product is relatively low, so there is lack of demand and excess supply. The China production of dimethyl ether is 3929 K MT in 2015, about 92.97% of the global production. There are about 80 companies manufacturing dimethyl ether in China, Kaiyue is the largest dimethyl ether manufacturer in the world, about 7.5% of the global production in 2015.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Dimethyl Ether 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Dimethyl Ether 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Dimethyl Ether 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 2183 million in 2019. The market size of Dimethyl Ether 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Dimethyl Ether market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Dimethyl Ether market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dimethyl Ether market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Dimethyl Ether market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Dimethyl Ether market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Dimethyl Ether market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Dimethyl Ether market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Dimethyl Ether market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kaiyue

Jiutai Group

Lanhua Sci-tech

Biocause Pharmaceutical

Shenhua Ningxia Coal

Yuhuang Chemical

Henan Kaixiang

Shell

Fuel DME Production

Akzo Nobel

DowDuPont

Grillo-Werke AG

Oberon Fuels

Dimethyl Ether Breakdown Data by Type

Direct Synthesis

Indirect Synthesis

Others

Dimethyl Ether Breakdown Data by Application

LPG Blending

Aerosol Propellant

Transportation Fuel

Others

