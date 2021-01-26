Global Retail Automation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Market Highlights

The rapid transformation in the retail sector has been induced in recent times due to the global pandemic, which is also significantly transforming the retail automation market 2020. The software reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for progress. A USD 18 Billion is predicted to be attained by the market at an 11% CAGR by 2023.

Retail automation is the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that enable retail businesses to transform and automate their day-to-day operations with the improved customer experience and efficient performance. Additionally, it helps automate the manual, repetitive, and tasks that are highly vulnerable to error occurrences.

Segmentation:

According to Market Research Future, the Global Retail Automation Industry has been segmented based on Type, Component, End-User, and Region.

Furthermore, retail automation offers numerous benefits that include minimized labor cost, which offers higher accuracy, increased efficiency, enhanced customer experience, boost sales, and took a retail business to the next level.

By type, the global retail automation market has been divided into electronic shelf labels, point of sale, kiosk, automatic storage and retrieval, barcode & RFID, automated conveyor, and others.

Based on components, the global retail automation market has been divided into hardware, software, and service.

By end-user, the retail automation market is bifurcated into hypermarkets, retail pharmacies, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and others.

The global retail automation market has been analyzed for five regions — North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional scrutiny of retail automation market is being conducted for regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and other significant regional markets. The retail automation market in the North American region is one of the foremost across the world in terms of the market segment as the RFID systems are developing and tags are less costly which benefits the various administrations to capitalize in the retail automation market. The regional market of the European region is projected to observe speedy progress in the upcoming period. Although, the countries in the Asia-Pacific such as Japan, China, and India are evolving markets for retail automation and are expected to be the uppermost CAGR in the approaching years owing to the soaring growth in infrastructural building schemes in this region.

Competitive Analysis

The emphasis on accelerating growth is estimated to take the main stage in the forecast period. The need to effectively engage customers in all of their geographical markets is estimated to help the market overcome the hindrances being faced currently. The necessity to establish a unique advantage in the market is reviewed to have a substantial influence on the global market. The market is predicted to guide its future growth with the inclusion of a balance of innovation and continual product enhancement. Besides, the need to ensure that the long-term sustainable growth goals are not comprised due to the existing difficulties is foreseen to be extremely important for the market stakeholders. The trends predominant in the market are contributing considerably to the market’s progress. The market contenders are estimated to support the growth enabling factors and thus are estimated to pull the market out of the depression due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The outstanding players in the retail automation market are Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), First Data Corporation (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany), Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), and Kiosk & Display LLC (US) among others.

Industry Updates:

July 2020 FamilyMart, a store operator in Japan has stated its campaign to use robot workforces at 20 stores from place to place in Tokyo by 2022. Initially, people will run them remotely until the machines’ artificial intelligence (AI) can study to mimic human activities. The competing convenience store chain Lawson is also expected to deploy its first robot in September, this year.

