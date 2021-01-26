Global Gym Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Gym Management Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gym Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
MINDBODY
RhinoFit
Treshna Enterprises (GymMaster)
Clubworx
EZFacility
Firebug Software
Glofox
PerfectGym
Virtuagym
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Gyms and Health Clubs
Sports Clubs
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America