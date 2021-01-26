COVID Testing Kit MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

Global COVID Testing Kit Market is expected to have a market value of USD 97,903.2 Million by 2027. According to the latest data, there were 86,827 new cases on 16 May 2020 and 7,215,102 new cases on 8 June 2020, globally. Due to such increasing numbers of cases, there is a growing demand for more COVID-19 testing kits and devices, hence driving the market growth.

ALSO READ : https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1025111/bioimplants-marketsize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021/

Segment Analysis

Global COVID Testing Kit is segmented based on type and application. The global COVID testing kit market, by type, has been segmented into rapid test kit, RT-PCR, and others. The global COVID testing kit market, by application, has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies among healthcare professionals.

Regional Analysis

Global COVID Testing Kit Market, based on region, has been divided into Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

ALSO READ https://marketresearchhealthcare.over-blog.com/2021/01/covid-testing-kit-market-growth-opportunities-with-prominent-players-top-regions-and-applications.html

The European market for the COVID testing kit market, by country, been divided into Russia, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe. Europe accounted for the largest market share in the global COVID testing kit market

country, into North America and Latin America. The North American COVID testing kit market has been further divided into the US and Canada, whereas the Latin American COVID testing kit market is sub-segmented into Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and the rest of Latin America. Regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) have given emergency use authorizations (EUA) for various diagnostics kits and devices to manage the shortage of diagnostic devices. For instance, in March 2020, the US FDA issued a EUA for a molecular point of care test kit by Abbott for the rapid detection of COVID-19.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fluoroscopy-and-mobile-c-arms-market-analysis-by-key-type-and-applications-industry-growth-factors-and-business-forecast-2023-2021-01-13

The Middle East & Africa COVID testing kit market has been bifurcated into the Middle East and Africa. The Middle Eastern market for the COVID testing kit has been further divided into Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of the Middle East. Rising cases in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries are set to push the demand for diagnostic kits. For instance, as on 8th June 2020, the total cases in Saudi Arabia were 105,283.

Key Players

ALSO READ

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/airline-iot-market-analysis-key-players-industry-segments-business-development-opportunities-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-18

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global COVID Testing Kit— Abbott (US), BioMérieux SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), GenMark (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Qiagen (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cellex (US), Mayo Clinic Laboratories (US), Mount Sinai Laboratory (US), Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Dynamiker Biotechnology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd (China), Biomedomics Inc. (US), Safecare Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd (China), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Innovita Biological Technology Co., Ltd (China), Guangdong Hecin Scientific, Inc. (China), Advaite, Inc. (US), Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd (India), BGI Group (China), and others.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-coatings-market-industry-shares-opportunities-development-status-key-findings-and-growth-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-20

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312