Uterine Fibroid MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) speculates that the U.S. uterine fibroid market is likely to garner USD 39,993.2 million, grabbing a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The surging prevalence of uterine fibroid in the African-American race is considered a propelling factor to the growth of the market. Uterine fibroids can be referred to as the abnormal growth which generally develops inside or on the wall of the uterus of a woman. Also termed as myomas or leiomyoma, uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growth which causes symptoms like pain in the pelvis and lower back, heavy bleeding during or between the menstrual cycle, and increased menstrual cramps along with the enlargement of the abdomen.

Segmentation:

The U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market can be segmented by type, diagnosis, and treatment. Such a segmentation relies heavily on factorial analyses that bring out insights, which can be used in the future for a better market understanding.

Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Subserosal Fibroids, and others.

e market is expanding accordingly.

By diagnosis, the U.S. Uterine Fibroid market can be segmented into Computed tomography (CT), Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, Ultrasounds, and others. Better technological integration is expected to provide high traction to the global market.

Based on the treatment, the U.S. Uterine Fibroid market includes Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound, Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Endometrial Ablation, Myolysis, Hysterectomy, and Myomectomy.

Regional Insights

The U.S. uterine fibroid market is expanding at a steady pace with a CAGR of 3.24% by the end of 2022. Economies like Texas, California, New York, and Florida are estimated to witness the highest prevalence of uterine fibroids. North America has been recorded to witness the largest market share due to the increased awareness among the population of the region, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, and an established healthcare sector. The presence of a high number of clinics and ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals in this region has further contributed to the market’s growth. A huge number of people are undergoing hormonal disorders which are further encouraging the market growth. Moreover, the increased incidences of uterine cancer is another propelling factor.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the U.S. uterine fibroids market comprises Cook Medical Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (England), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Hologic (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), and others.

