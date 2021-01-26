Orthodontic Headgear Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Orthodontic Headgear Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) assessed the orthodontic headgear market 2020 across the review period till 2022. By 2022, the orthodontic headgear market can rise at high pace to earn substantial value. The revenue analysis of the market is elaborated distinctly in the report, along with COVID 19 impact on the market turnover. The rise in concern about dental health, encouraging the development of innovative orthodontic product and devices, can promote expansion of the market in the review period. The growing awareness about the utility of orthodontic appliances to promote oral care and increase in dental tourism are observed to stimulate the demand for these devices. These can aid in exponential rise of the orthodontic headgear market.

Regional Study

In North America, the orthodontic headgear treatment can rise as the patient group is inclined towards less painful treatment. The introduction of treatment that aid in painless adjustment of jaw pertaining to the type and magnitude of problem can favor rise of the market through the assessment period. The presence of top-notch companies that produce devices, such as; high-pull headgear, cervical pull, and reverse-pull (facemask), widely used orthodontics, can add to the regional marker growth.

In Asia Pacific, the rise in demand for orthodontic headgear can be credited to the rise in importance of dental health. The introduction of new dental procedures, driven by modern medical technologies, that induce less pain can contribute the regional market progress. Additionally, increase in demand for painless surgical procedures and technical advancements in the orthodontics field can fuel the market rise in APAC.

Market Segments

based on product type and end-user. The product type -based segments of the market are high-pull headgear, cervical pull, and reverse-pull (facemask). The facemask segment can generate high turnover for the market. The end-user-based segments of the market are hospitals, and dental clinics among others. The dental clinic segment can win decent share of the orthodontic headgear market by 2022. The hospital clinic can thrive at high pace across the evaluation period.

Key Players

The orthodontic headgear market report prepared by MRFR delivers details on production and consumption patterns and their impact on the business. The global orthodontic headgear market is studied for different international and local players. The rise in focus of these players on cost innovation and reduction to ensure sustainability is laying ground for the implementation of robust growth strategies.

These can be achieved via collaborations and partnerships to can aid the expansion of the overall market. MRFR studied, DB Orthodontics (U.K), Ortho Kinetics Corporation (U.S.), SmileDirectClub (U.S.), Heilongjiang Label Technology Co., Ltd. (China), OraMetrix, Inc (U.S.), Oswell Dental (China), and Orthoband (U.S.) to get insights on the competitive landscape of the market. Oswell Dental is a China-based company that offers multiple orthodontics products across different geographies. The rise of the orthodontic head gear market can be attributed to the implementation of product differentiation strategy.

ALSO READ

