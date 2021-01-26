Global Special Steel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Special Steel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

We can change the organizational structure of the steel by adding one or several alloy elements into carbon steel. And the steel can have a variety of special performance.

Special steel refers to steel produced using special techniques, with special characteristics and special purposes. Categorized by shape, special steel includes bar steel, plates, strip steel, tube steel and wire steel.

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Special Steel industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 17.25% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Special Steel industry.

Second, the sales of Special Steel increased from 191857 K MT in 2012 to 202530 K MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 1.38%.

Third, Asia-Pacific occupied 62.11% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 16.92% and 12.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Special Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 240300 million US$ in 2024, from 208500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Special Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NSSMC

POSCO

JFE

Gerdau

Citic Pacific

ThyssenKrupp AG

TISCO

Aperam

Outokumpu

Dongbei Special Steel

Nanjing Steel

Voestalpine

Hyundai

AK Steel

Baosteel

DAIDO Steel

SSAB

Sandvik

HBIS

Sanyo

Ovako

Xining Special Steel

Shagang Group

Aichi Steel

Nippon Koshuha

Timken Steel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Structural Steel

Tool Steel and Die Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Machine Manufacturing

Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Special Steel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Special Steel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Special Steel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Special Steel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Special Steel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Special Steel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Special Steel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

