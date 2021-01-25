Keloid Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

a medical aesthetic Approach By Products (Elastic Wraps, Ointment), by Treatment (Radiation Therapy, Cry Therapy, Surgical Treatment, Laser Treatment, Laser Treatment, Interferon)

Keloid is the abnormal formation of scar tissue that forms at the site of cutaneous injury mostly at the site of surgical incision or trauma. Keloids can also appear after surgery or injury, but it can also occur on the skin with minor inflammation such as acne on the chest.

Growing awareness among patients about the new technological advancement in keloid treatment is the key factors that drive the growth of the market. Sometimes other minor injuries that can also trigger keloids are cosmetic piercings and burns.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players in the market are engaged in developing new technological advancement in keloid treatment to shift from monotherapy to combination therapy to maintain its market position. Some of the Major Market Drivers are Given Bellow-

Perrigo Company plc

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pacific World Corporation

Revitol Corporation Avita Medical Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

RXi Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sensus Healthcare

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

Novartis AG.

Market Segmentation:

The global keloid treatment market has been segmented into product, treatment, and end-users.

on the basis of product has been segmented into elastic wraps, sprays, ointment, creams, oil, topical gels & gel sheets.

on the basis of treatment is further segmented into ligature, radiation therapy, cry therapy, surgical treatment, laser treatment, steroid injections, corticosteroid injections (intralesional steroids), silicone gel or sheeting, interferon

On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres.

