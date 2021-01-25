Electric Wheelchair Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Electric Wheelchair Market Overview:

Electric wheelchairs get power from an electric motor that comes attached with the electric wheelchair. These wheelchairs offer great mobility and are light in weight. These are very compact in size and can be used in narrow pathways. growth during the forecast period (2019-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) made a claim recently that the global electric wheelchair market can surpass the existing market valuation with relative ease.

The electric wheelchair market is expecting strong support from various pointers for a better market growth. It is expecting strong growth due to competitors participating more and more in the market to take the market ahead with their strategic moves. Its easy application is fast gaining momentum. Latest innovations are also helping the global market in its growth opportunity. However, high price and maintenance complexity can deter the global electric wheelchair market growth in the coming years.

Electric Wheelchair Market Segmentation:

MRFR’s report of the global electric wheelchair market has an in-depth eye on segmentation that can impact the market in the coming years. Such a segmentation has its roots in the value-wise and volume-wise analysis of factors that can impact of the market.

Based on the product, the electric wheelchair market comprises electric outdoor chair, electric indoor chair, center wheel drive chair, dual-purpose chair, front wheel drive chair, rear wheel drive chair, standing electric wheelchair, and others. The electric indoor chair segment has substantial market coverage. In many countries, lack of outdoor infrastructure can put some restraints on the expected market growth.

Based on the end-use, the electric wheelchair market comprises home care settings, hospitals/clinics, and others. The home care settings market is gaining remarkable coverage with many patients are looking for recovery from such setups.

Electric Wheelchair Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the key markets discussed in the MRFR report for an electric wheelchair. This region-specific segmentation allows a better coverage of growth pockets that can impact the global market.

The Americas has substantial market coverage and the region is expected to take the lead owing to a lot of factors like better availability of technological support, variety in the product, high investment capacity, and others. People are quite aware of the product and reimbursement policies, along with various other facilities are expected to inspire the regional market growth.

Europe has similar features like that of North America. The region is also spending substantially for the research and development activities. Spain, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. are countries that can be taken into consideration while analyzing the regional market. The APAC market is enjoying wide-scale growth in the coming years. Several countries are showing extreme growth with their industrial sector getting rapidly overhauled. The huge patient pool and geriatric population can also take substantial onus to take the regional market ahead. China and India are two countries that can impact the regional market growth. The MEA market is expecting substantial growth but the Africa region can deter its progress rate due to lack of affordability in poor economies.

Electric Wheelchair Market Competitive Landscape:

The global electric wheelchair market is gaining strong traction from the competition between new entrants and already established markets. The market report includes participation from those who are making the maximum profit. MRFR recorded these names and profiled them for a better analysis of trends in the coming years. These companies are eDrive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Karman Healthcare, MEYRA GmbH, Medical Depot, Inc., OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Sunrise Medical Limited, Invacare Corporation, Quantum Rehab, Hoveround Corporation, Permobil AB, Whill Inc., LEVO Ag, and Permobil AB.

In August 2019, Droom launched their new electric wheelchair in Chennai with a target to cover the Indian market in the coming years.

