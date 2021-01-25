Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market: By Type Synthetic Suture, Structure Monofilament Suture and Multifilament Suture), Technique Continuous, Interrupted Sutures, Application General Surgeries), End-Users Clinics – Global Forecast Till 2023

Synthetic sutures have been segmented into poliglecaprone suture (Monocryl), Vicryl, and polydioxanone suture (PDS). Natural sutures have been segmented into collagen, catgut suture, and polyglycolic acid suture.

On the basis of structure, the market has been classified as monofilament and multifilament sutures. On the basis of application, the market has been classified as general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgeries. On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Competitive Players:

Some of the key players in the global absorbable surgical sutures market are Ethicon Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), DemeTECH Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Internacional Farmaceutica, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), Sutures India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Péters Surgical (France), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), EndoEvolution, LLC (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Conmed Corporation(US), W.L. Gore & Associates(US), 3M Healthcare (US).

Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market – Scenario

Surgical Sutures, commonly known as stitches, are sterile, surgical threads which are used to repair cuts and wounds. A suture is a medical device that doctors and surgeons, use to hold skin, blood vessels, and all other tissues of the human body together, after any surgery. The tissues are held together until the healing completes. Absorbable sutures are broadly used in multiple surgeries, specifically in surgeries performed on internal organs, as they are biodegradable and get hydrolyzed in the body tissue after a certain period. The global market for absorbable surgical sutures is expected to grow with a steady rise and is expected to continue doing so over the next few years.

A substantial growth in the frequency of health conditions related to skin, soft tissues, and peripheral vascular surgery is the key factor that boosts the growth of this market. The increase in aged population and the rising frequency of musculoskeletal diseases are also anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as less rate of wound infection have made absorbable sutures extremely common among consumers, which is reflecting greatly on their demand. However, the increasing demand for advanced wound closure materials and lack of product innovations in surgical sutures act as major barriers for this market.

North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, the rise in awareness, increasing number of surgical procedures, growth in chronic diseases, and easy adoption due to the FDA and CE marking approval of the market. Factors such as increasing lifestyle changes, increasing frequency of obesity cases, and increasing elderly population in North America help to boost the market growth.

Regional Analysis

In the absorbable surgical sutures market, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, the rise in awareness, the rise in growth of the healthcare sector, and due to favorable compensation setting for many surgical procedures.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share. The market growth in this region can be attributed to rising frequency of cardiovascular disorders, increasing number of surgeries, and increasing demand for advanced treatment procedures.

The market share in Asia-Pacific is also projected to experience growth in the near future due to access to optimal treatment facilities and growing demand for advanced technology, better adoption rate, increase in disposable income, and rising medical tourism.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global absorbable surgical sutures market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

TOC CONTINUED………!

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Synopsis, 2018–2023

Table 2 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Estimates And Forecast, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures, By Region, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures, By Type, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures, By Structure, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Continued….!

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Process

Figure 2 Segmentation For Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Figure 3 Segmentation Market Dynamics For Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Figure 4 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Share, By Type, 2017

Figure 5 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Share, By Structure, 2017

Figure 6 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Share, By Application, 2017

Figure 7 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures, By End-Users, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Figure 8 Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Share, By Region, 2017

