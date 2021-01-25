Global Irrigation Controllers Market Research Report forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2017-2025 World Irrigation Controllers Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Irrigation Controllers , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Irrigation Controllers market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Smart Controllers
Tap Timers
Basic Controllers
By End-User / Application
Farms
Orchard
Greenhouses
Sports Grounds
Turfs & Landscapes
Golf
By Company
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Netafim
Hydropoint Data Systems
The Scotts Company
Calsense
Galcon
Rachio Inc.
Weathermatic.
Gilmour
Orbit
Skydrop
Raindrip
Gardena
Jain Irrigation Systems
