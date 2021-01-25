Global Cell Surface Markers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

Market Highlights

The global Cell Surface Markers Market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 498 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Cell surface markers or cell surface antigen work as monograms for identification and classification of cells. The proteins that are expressed on the cell surfaces often conveniently work as markers for specific types of cells.

Also Read: https://awesomesagar000777.tumblr.com/post/640627552113885184/cell-surface-markers-market-growth-opportunities

Increasing expenditure in the advancement of healthcare technology, advancement in technology, acquisitions by companies and outlook for reduction of costs associated with disease diagnosis are expected to drive the growth in the market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2014, Beckman Coulter, acquired Xitogen Technologies, a cytometer manufacturer. This acquisition helped Beckman Coulter to broaden its product offerings and enabled business expansion in Asia. However, complex products and expensive instruments & reagents can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Also Read: https://topsitenet.com/article/768559-cell-surface-markers-market-factors-for-business-expansion-size-share/

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the significant amount of research and development activities and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD), In 2016 united states has spent USD 464,324 million on research and development activities which is 2.7% of total GDP. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the growing demand for user friendly targeted therapies. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

Segmentation

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/covid-19-impact-on-salicylic-acid-market-forecast-size-strategize-key-manufacturers-trends-and-swot-analysis-2022-2021-01-13

The global cell surface markers market has been segmented into product, source, cell type and application.

The market, on the basis of product, has been segmented into antibody and PCR array.

The global market, on the basis of source, has been segmented into mice, rat and others.

The global market, on the basis of cell type, has been segmented into T cells, B cells and NK cells. T cells are expected to hold the largest market share owing to high usage of them in research and diagnostics. NK cells are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to increasing application of these types of cell.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/maritime-logistics-and-services-market-analysis-size-share-trends-analysis-and-growth-by-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-18

The global cell surface markers market, by application, has been segmented into research, clinical and others. Research segment has been further divided into stem cell and immunology. Clinical segment is further divided into oncology and hematology.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cell surface markers market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Beckman Coulter, Inc. , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Abcam plc., QIAGEN, Danaher, GenScript, Merk KGaA, BioLegend, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Bio-Techne and Others.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/increasing-sales-of-electric-vehicles-to-boost-automotive-flywheel-market-growth-2021-asia-pacific-to-remain-the-driving-force-in-automotive-flywheel-market-2023increasing-sales-of-electric-vehicles-to-boost-automotive-flywheel-market-growth-2021-asia-pacific-to-remain-the-driving-force-in-automotive-flywheel-market-2023-2021-01-20

https://thedailychronicle.in/