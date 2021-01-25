Global Dripline Market Research Report forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2017-2025 World Dripline Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Dripline is a form of irrigation that saves water and fertilizer by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of many different plants, either onto the soil surface or directly onto the root zone, through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. It is done through narrow tubes that deliver water directly to the base of the plant. It is chosen instead of surface irrigation for various reasons, often including concern about minimizing evaporation.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Dripline , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Dripline market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

PC Dripline

Non-PC Dripline

By End-User / Application

Farms

Commercial Greenhouses

Residential Gardeners

Others

By Company

NaanDanJain Irrigation

Toro

Rain Bird

Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd

Rivulis Irrigation

Netafim

