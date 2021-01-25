Global World Auto Beauty Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2023

Auto Beauty refers to the various parts of different materials for the automotive maintenance required conditions, using beauty care products and construction technology to care and maintenance for cars. This report include the products of auto beauty, like cleaning & caring products, polishing & waxing products, sealing glaze & coating products, interior maintenance products and others, not include the services and tools or machines of auto beauty industry.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Cleaning & Caring
Polishing & Waxing
Sealing Glaze & Coating
Interior Maintenance
Others
By End-User / Application
Auto Beauty Shops
Personal Use
Others
By Company
3M
Turtle Wax
SONAX
SOFT99
Tetrosyl
Liqui Moly
Simoniz
Autoglym
Botny
BiaoBang
CHIEF
Rainbow
Auto Magic
Granitize
PIT
Cougar Chemical
P21S
CARTEC
Swissvax
Anfuke
Collinite
Jewelultra
