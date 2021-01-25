Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate Wipes Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Market Scope

The chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market 2020 is all set to record a CAGR of 4.40% from 2018 to 2023 (appraisal period), says Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR also confirms that the market can accrue a valuation of USD 13948.89 thousand by end of 2023. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Drivers and Barriers

Patients in hospitals, especially in ICUs, generally require more number of medical devices like ventilators and urinary catheters. These devices boost infection risk, if not cleaned effectively by the medical staff. This is where chlorhexidine gluconate/CHG comes into the picture, as it helps clean the equipment by killing the germs. It is said that everyday baths using CHG can curb the spread of various infections. Therefore, its use has mounted significantly since the COVID-19 outbreak, with the number of patients in hospital growing in light of the escalating pandemic, despite the global lockdown.

Market Segmentation

The CHG wipes market has been considered for product type, concentration, application and distribution channel.

With respect to the product type, market has been split into CHG bath wipes as well as CHG/alcohol-based wipes.

The CHG wipes industry, depending on concentration, caters to 2% and 0.5%.

Application-wise key segments are central line-associated bloodstream infection, surgical site infection, lens cleaners and catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Distribution channels outlined in the market study include hospitals & retail pharmacies as well as online platforms. Between these, the value of the hospital and retail pharmacies segment in 2017 was USD 6,407.63.

Regional Study

The regional study of the chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market covers Europe, APAC/Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa/MEA as well as the Americas.

In the following years, there are high chances of the American market emerging as the global leader, in view of the rising cases of chronic illnesses among people and the resultant surge in hospital admissions requiring surgeries. The financial strong healthcare industry, fast adoption of advanced technologies, and the booming elderly populace also result in market expansion in the region. Increasing government support to the healthcare sector, primarily in bringing down the number of hospital-acquired infections can also strongly influence the chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market in the region.

Europe is one of the most lucrative markets in the world, thanks to the significant healthcare expenditure and the broadened awareness level with regard to hospital-acquired infections and surgical site infections.

The APAC market can soon record the fastest CAGR, with significant boost given by the widespread patient pool and the rapidly advancing healthcare industry across China, Japan and India. However, Australia emerged as the key market in 2017, with a share of 10.7% in the region.

