3D Display Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Summary of the sector

In its research study, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that over the forecast period, the global market 2020 is projected to rise exponentially, ensuring significant market valuation from USD 54.84 billion in 2017 to USD 150.81 billion by 2023, and a healthy 18.4% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

3D display is trend-setting technology in various fields such as education, defence, simulation of engineering, photography, video 3D display in the entertainment and gaming industry, and increased sales of TV sets, computers, mobile phones and tablets. Higher costs and lack of 3D content, however, could limit market growth. Real 3D display technologies are making their way into the market with rapid advances in electronics, optics, laser technology and photonics. Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the influence of the gaming industry on the growth of the 3D display sector in its study on the 3D display market. The marketing of the program in advertisement and broadcasting systems has also found mentions as major influencers in the study.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), Coretec Group, Inc. (US), LG Corporation (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Innolux Corporation (Taiwan),among others.

Segmental Analysis

By technology, the market is segmented into organic LED (OLED), light emitting diode (LED), digital light processing (DLP), and plasma display panel (PDP). Based on the technology, OLED technologies are slated to dominate the 3D for display market during forecast period.

Based on devices, the 3D display market includes volumetric, stereoscopic, multi-view and head-mounted display (HMD), and others.

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into TV, Monitors, Smartphones, Head mounted displays, and others.

Regional Assessment

Global market regional research was conducted in four major regions including North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

In the forecast period Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the 3D display industry market. China , Japan, India , and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific 3D display market, where the 3D display market has proliferated with the presence of Tier 1 players like Sony Corporation and LG Corporation, as well as better infrastructure to support emerging technologies. Asia-Pacific has the highest smartphone & tablet adoption and usage rate which can account for the biggest market share. Rising consumer electronics intake can be seen as a boon for the 3D display market.

The Americas are witnessing the maximum growth based on various parameters which measure the revenue produced. The region has a robust infrastructure and heavily spends on research and development.

