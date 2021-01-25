Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report covers market size and forecasts of Digital Money Transfer and Remittances, including the following market information:
Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Coins.ph, Toast, OrbitRemit, Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit, WeChat Payment, Ant Financial/Alipay, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Domestic Money Transfer
International Money Transfer
Based on the Application:
Consumer
Enterprise