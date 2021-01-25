Factory Automation MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Factory automation or industrial automation is the use of computer aided devices for running various processes of factories. It reduces production time and steps up quality in end products. The need for mass production and the large demand by consumers have led to adoption of the process.

Market Scope

The global factory automation market is expected to grow to USD 240 billion by 2022 at 8% of CAGR over the forecast period. Rising adoption of automation across industries of chemicals, automotive, and utilities is expected to drive the market demand. According to the International Federation of Robots, there are 2.7 million robots operational as of 2019.

ALSO READ : https://4jabpj.prnews.io/239906-Factory-Automation-Market-to-Touch-USD-240-billion-at-8-CAGR.html

Competitive Outlook

Omron Corporation, ABB Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rexroth Bosch Group, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG are key players of the global factory automation market.

ALSO READ https://www.articletrunk.com/factory-automation-market-to-touch-usd-240-billion-at-8-cagr-by-2022-know-covid-19-analysis/

Segmentation

By type, it is segmented into integrated automation, programmable automation, flexible automation, and fixed automation. The fixed automation segment is expected to reach a value of USD 120 billion by 2022.

By technology, it is segmented into human machine interface (HMI), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and programmable automation controller (PAC).

By end user industries, it is segmented into printing & converting, packaging & processing, semiconductor & electronics, energy & power, automotive, manufacturing, and others. The manufacturing industry is slated to reach a value of USD 50 billion by 2022.ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/silicon-carbide-market-price-trends-top-manufacturers-covid-19-analysis-shares-growth-opportunities-statistics-forecast-2023/88964537

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the global Factory Automation market is being studied for regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-airless-tires-market-2020-global-trends-industry-size-share-analysis-till-2023/88960428

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/hemorrhoid-treatment-devices-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-973-million-at-a-cagr-of-5-98-by-2025.html

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/