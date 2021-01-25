Foldable Display MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Analysis

The foldable display market is predicted to touch USD 1,549.4 million at a whopping 62% CAGR between the forecast period 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A foldable display, simply put, is an electronic display having high flexibility. They have a foldable touch panel, flexible screens, and wireless charging. Thus, it can be folded, twisted, and rolled-up like a paper according to the specific use.

ALSO READ : https://www.viv.net/articles/news/foldable-display-market-to-touch-usd-1-549-9-million-at-62-cagr-by-2023-foldable-display-market-eyeing-remarkable-growth-due-to-

share. According to the recent MRFR market estimates, such factors include technological advances in OLED display technology, growing demand of high specification products from the booming electronics industry, growing investments by smartphone manufacturers to develop foldable phones, demand for foldable phone, development of advanced materials for foldable displays by suppliers, commercialization of foldable smartphones, and growing support by Android and Google for foldable displays.

ALSO READ https://jpst.it/2mEnp

Key Players

Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Solip Tech Co., Ltd (South Korea), SKC Kolon PI Inc. (South Korea), Schott NYC (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Nissha Co Ltd (Japan), Zeon Corp (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (US), Light Polymers Inc. (US), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Kateeva, Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), DuPont (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), Ares Materials, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Visionox Technology Inc. (US), Altenergy Power System, Inc. (US), C3Nano, Inc. (US), Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd (China), Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd (Japan), Royole Corporation (China), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), BOE Technology Group Co. (China), LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea).

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/smartphone-screen-protector-market-key-players-growth-trends-share-size-covid-19-impact-opportunities-and-forecast-2023/88964545

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global foldable display market based on application and display.

By type, the global foldable display market is segmented into AMOLED, OLED, and LED. Of these, the OLED type segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global foldable display market is segmented into wearable display, television, tablets and notebook, and smartphone display.

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/covid19-impact-on-needle-free-injection-market-2020-global-analysis-current-scenario-growth-factor-and-forecast-to-2023/88960475

Regional Analysis

By region, the foldable display market covers the growth opportunity and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the Asia Pacific will dominate the market over the forecast period. The rich concentration of display device manufacturers, high demand for technically advanced, growing demand for HD smartwatch display and smartphones, and need to produce more OLED based foldable displays for the upgraded and new smartphones are adding to the global foldable display market growth in the region.

If you have any requirements, let know and we will customize the report according to your need.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/regenerative-medicine-market-growth-will-increase-at-25-4-cagr-by-2022-covid-19-impact-analysis-global-trends-industry-size-share-business-opportunities-technology-advancement-strategies-sales.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Foldable Display Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/