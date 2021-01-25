Digital Utility MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The global digital utility market size will touch USD 253 billion at a 12% CAGR between the forecast period 2017- 2023, according to the new Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Utilities are leveraging digital technologies to improve efficiency & optimize production. Digital utility is used for finding ways of conducting business across different functions and areas. Some of its benefits include enhanced customer experience, more scalable, security, extracts meaningful information from volumes of data, and opens the way for new energy services and products.

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1902288

share. According to the recent MRFR market estimates, such factors include a rise in renewable and distributed power generation projects, use in digital transformation, energy efficiency mandates demanding a reduction in carbon emission, strict regulatory needs for electric utilities, rapid technological advances, industrial revolution 4.0, digitalization, increasing adoption in the power industry, changes in energy demand, strains on growth in capital asset investments, increasing penetration of digital technology, the upcoming smart city projects, and need for domestic electricity in India and China.

ALSO READ http://crweworld.com/india/maharashtra/pune/localnews/press-releases/1846399/digital-utility-market-eyeing-remarkable-growth-due-to-rise-in-renewable-power-generation-projects

On the contrary, high initial costs and the on-going COVID-19 impact may impede the global digital utility market growth over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/portable-electronics-market-analysis-2020-covid-19-business-impact-sales-revenue-company-profile-opportunities-competitive-landscape-and-regional-forecast-to-2023/88964547

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global digital utility market based on end users, deployment, and component.

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/sterilization-equipment-market-covid-19-analysis-insights-emerging-trends-and-new-technologies-research-size-share-and-forecast-to-2023/88960487

By component, the global digital utility market is segmented into services, software, hardware, and others. Of these, the hardware segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

the global digital utility market is segmented into services, software, hardware, and others. Of these, the hardware segment will lead the market over the forecast period. By deployment, the global digital utility market is segmented into hybrid, cloud, and premises. Of these, the cloud segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

the global digital utility market is segmented into hybrid, cloud, and premises. Of these, the cloud segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. By end users, the global digital utility market is segmented into retail, commercial, residential, and others.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/vital-signs-monitoring-market-to-incur-value-growth-at-7-5-cagr-by-2023-covid-19-impact-analysis-global-size-industry-analysis-share-trends-top-key-players-regional-revenue-business-opportunit.html

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the digital utility global market report include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), and Capgemini SA (France).

Regional Analysis

By region, the digital utility market covers the growth opportunites and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period. Upgrade of old infrastructure, growing demand for electricity, rise in the number of renewable power plants, growing investments in electrical infrastructure, growing digitalization, and the emergence of several connected devices are adding to the global digital utility market growth in the region.

In the APAC region, the digital utility market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Improved network connectivity, high adoption percentage of digital services, fast technological advancement, surging need for domestic electricity, changing regulatory norms, increasing infrastructural development activities, and growing energy needs are adding to the global digital utility market growth in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Digital Utility Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/