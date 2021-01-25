Global MEDICAL IMAGING DISPLAYS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

Market Highlights

The global medical imaging displays market held a market value of USD 1.92 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Researchers and professionals are embracing imaging and radiology, as well. For instance, the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology executive committee has begun assembling guidelines and position papers for the use of dental imaging and radiology in endodontics, orthodontics, and implant planning. Hence, this states that there is an increase in the adoption of medical imaging displays by healthcare professionals in developed nations.

On the other hand, the high cost of medical imaging displays is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global medical imaging displays market has been segmented by display technology, panel size, resolution, application, and display color.

By display technology, the market has been segmented into LED, TFT-LCD, CRT, PM-LCD, PMOLED, and AMOLED.

By panel size, the market has been segmented into less than 22.9 Inch, 23.0-26.9 Inch, 27.0-41.9 Inch, and more than 42 Inch.

By resolution, the market has been segmented into up to 2MP, 2.1–4MP, 4.1–8MP, and above 8MP.

By application, the market has been segmented into up to diagnostic, general radiology, mammography, digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical/ interventional, dentistry, and others.

The market, by display color, has been segmented into color display and monochrome display.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global medical imaging displays market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG (Switzerland), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Barco (Belgium), The Contec Group (US), NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Ampronix (US), and others.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global medical imaging displays market owing to the technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, availability of venture capital and government funding, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases in the region has fueled the growth of the market. Additionally, major companies are in North America, which is fueling the market growth.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global medical imaging displays market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, strong government support for research & development and high healthcare expenditure in the European countries. Well-developed technologies in Europe have also played a predominant role in the development of the European market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global medical imaging displays market owing to the growing adoption of digital imaging systems, rising disposable income, growing number of awareness programs and symposia, and growing venture capital investments.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global medical imaging displays market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

