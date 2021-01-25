Smart Pneumatics MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The global smart pneumatics market is expected to exhibit a strong 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4.76 billion by 2023. The global smart pneumatics market is studied in great detail in the report, which includes a detailed analysis of the market’s historical growth trajectory and present condition. Major trends operating in the global smart pneumatics market are examined in the report.

Smart pneumatics comprise of advanced pneumatic equipment that are capable of generating real-time data while the device is operating. This real-time data generation has helped engineers and device operators to know how each equipment operates under different conditions. Smart pneumatics is rapidly replacing conventional pneumatic devices due to this feature of simultaneous data recording and maintenance. The data generation features also leads to more accurate monitoring of the faults in the machine in real time. This has helped operators/engineers to locate the issues with exact precision and save time and cost of maintenance.

One of the prime factors contributing to the growth of the smart pneumatics market is the increased advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) across industries. Industrial internet of things (IIoT) has taken over industrial components by adding smart systems in the existing ones. The pneumatic systems used earlier in the industries were fast and reliable. However, IIoT has further increased their capability by making the pneumatic devices generate data for analytical operations. This data has helped in maintaining energy efficiency, resulting in less cost to the manufacturers.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global smart pneumatics market include Ningbo Smart Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Cypress EnviroSystems Corp., Aventics GmbH, Thomson Industries Inc., Rotex Automation Ltd., Rotork plc, Bimba Manufacturing Co., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Festo Corporation, and Emerson Electric Co.

Segmentation:

The global smart pneumatics market is segmented on the basis of type, component, end use, and region.

By type, the global smart pneumatics market is segmented into smart pneumatic valve, smart pneumatic actuator, and smart pneumatic module.

By component, the global smart pneumatics market is segmented into hardware and software.

the global smart pneumatics market is segmented into hardware and software. By end use, the global smart pneumatics market is segmented into automotive, oil and gas, food and beverage, energy and power, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global smart pneumatics market over the forecast period due to the increasing number of smart factories in the region. The increasing industrialization in emerging economies such as China, India, and several ASEAN countries is likely to be a major driver for the global smart pneumatics market over the forecast period.

