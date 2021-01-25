Global Helmet Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Helmet industry.
This report splits Helmet market by Helmet Type, by Materials, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
BRG Sports
Schuberth
Nolan
Rudy Project
YOHE
HJC
Limar
AGV (Dainese)
Hehui Group
Pengcheng Helmets
AIROH
Yema
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Safety Helmets MFG
Dorel
MET
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
Zhejiang Jixiang
OGK Kabuto
Orbea
Studds
PT Tarakusuma Indah
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Helmet Market, by Helmet Type
Motorcycle Helmet
Bicycle Helmet
Other Helmets
Helmet Market, by Materials
Special Steel
Fiberglass
Reinforced Plastic
Leather
Main Applications
Building
Mining
Movement
Military
Others
