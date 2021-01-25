Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Research Report 2024

The Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market is expected to gain an unprecedented value of USD 87,394.0 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report envelops segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. A water pipe is a pipe that is designed to transport treated water for various purposes. While, a wastewater pipe is a pipe designed to transport wastewater or sewage for treatment or disposal purposes. These pipes are made using various materials, such as plastic, metal, concrete, and clay, that are manufactured in various diameters and sizes as per their applications. These pipes are used for applications in residential, agriculture, and industrial sectors. During the forecast period, the global market is expected to be driven by various factors, such as growing construction industry and increase in water and wastewater treatment applications. However, volatile raw material prices could hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global water and wastewater pipe market is segmented based on material type and application.

Based on the material type, the global water and wastewater pipe market is segmented into plastic pipe, metal pipe, concrete pipe, and clay pipe. The plastic pipe segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 48,810.8 million in 2018. This value can reach USD 72,848.1 million by 2024. Meanwhile, the metal segment is witnessing significant growth and is expected to attain 6.91% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global water and wastewater pipe market is segmented into municipal, indsutrial and agricultural. In 2018, the municipal segment held the maximum market share and enjoyed a valuation of USD 48,586.2 million. This valuation can rise to USD 72,112.0 million by 2024. This segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players profiled in the global water and wastewater pipe market report are Aliaxis Group SA/NV (Belgium), Saint-Gobain Group (Germany), Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Tenaris (US), Tyman plc. (US), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), JM EAGLE, INC. (US), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), CHINA LESSO (China), National Pipe & Plastics (US), AMERICAN (US). Mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and product developments are strategies these companies employ to stay ahead of the rest.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the water and wastewater pipe market during the study period, followed by North America. The region is expected to witness the increased development of infrastructure and the construction of residential, commercial, and municipal buildings. China followed by Japan, and India are countries that dominate the water and wastewater pipe market in Asia-Pacific.

Industry Updates

In April 2019, FPI introduced its Fiberstrong product range, which includes a 3° angularly deflected double bell coupling joint. The joint eliminates the need for small angle elbows and increases the potential for large angle elbows. This deflection joint removes the associated civil work and accessories from a pipeline resulting in a reduction in the total project cost and potential indirect rework in coupling joint piping system installations.

In February 2019, Tenaris established a new facility in Abu Dhabi, which has a 25,000 sq.m. storage area that can store ten kilotons of products and has an inspection line that can process more than 150 connections, per day.

