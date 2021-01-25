Global Anti-Rust Coating Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Anti-rust coating is used to prevent corrosion of metals from moisture, humidity, salt spray, and exposure to a variety of environmental or industrial chemicals.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Anti-Rust-Coating-Market-Demand-Trends-Size-Share-Growth-Demand-Industry-Analysis-Key-Player-profile-and-Regional-Outlook-by-202-01-05

Technologically, the anti-rust coating is manufactured as solvent-based, waterborne, powder coating, and UV cured. Presently, the waterborne coating is the largest segment driving the market growth due to the low emission of VOCs. The powdered coating is an excellent choice due to its zero VOC emission and environmentally friendly nature. It also offers properties such as durability, scratch resistance, resistance to chalking, gloss retention, and improved coating efficiency. Additionally, it qualifies American Architectural Manufacturing Association (AAMA) specifications for an eco-friendly process. Although solvent-based coating offers superior properties such as less drying time and block resistant feature, it has high VOC content. Anti-rust coating market is primarily driven by its application in various end-use industries such as marine, oil & gas, shipbuilding, infrastructure, transportation, aerospace & defense, and others. Offshore and civilian marine industries demand anti-rust coating for shipbuilding and boat repairing due to its cost-effectiveness and superior properties of water and corrosion resistance. Sophisticated drilling, wellhead, and subsea equipment demand anti-rust coating for oil & gas exploration and extraction. The properties such as scratch resistance, glossy appearance, lesser drying period are extensively required in automotive, infrastructure, and transportation, which is likely to surge the market growth during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://thetejasamale.tumblr.com/post/639464890740998144/anti-rust-coating-market-trends-regional-outlook

Market Segmentation

The global anti-rust coating market is segmented on the basis of the type, technology, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the types, the global anti-rust coating market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorination, and others.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/blood-coagulation-testing-market-size-2021-global-industry-analysis-technology-developments-swot-analysis-research-insights-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-12

Based on the technology, the global market is categorized into solvent-based, waterborne, powder coating, and UV cured.

On the basis of the end-user industries, the global market is segregated into marine, oil & gas, power generation, shipbuilding, infrastructure, transportation, aerospace & defense, and others.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/covid-19-analysis-on-glutaraldehyde-market-size-share-and-growth-projected-to-register-a-cagr-of-35-to-reach-usd-826-million-by-the-end-of-2025-2021-01-12

Regional Analysis

The global anti-rust coating market is segmented into five major regions Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oil-and-gas-separators-market-economic-growth-competitive-landscaperevenue-analysis-and-research-methodology-by-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-12

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest region in the global the anti-rust coating market due to high demand from end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, and automotive. China is the largest market in terms of value in this region on account of the largest building & construction sector. India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries contributing to the market growth on account of the growing end-user industries.

Presence of a large number of oil deposits in Brazil and Venezuela fuels the regional market growth in Latin America. Exploring and drilling activities for oil & gas reserves drive the market growth in this region.

North America is another substantial region in the anti-rust coating market growth due to the product use in automotive and aerospace & defense industries. The U.S. accounted for a major market share owing to the growing automotive and use in the aerospace & defense sector.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness market growth due to the abundant availability of oil & gas deposits in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Europe is likely to witness a sluggish growth owing to European Union Regulations 2012 on VOC emission.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global market of anti-rust coating are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Nippon Paints Co. Ltd (Japan), Jotun (Norway), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), DowDupont (U.S.), Bluechem (Africa), Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. (Japan), and Clariant (Switzerland).

https://thedailychronicle.in/