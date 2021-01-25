Global WiFi Home Router Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2017-2025 World WiFi Home Router Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support. Based on the maximum wireless links speed the router can provide, WiFi Home Router product market can be segmented into 300Mbps, 450Mbps, 150Mbps, 1200Mbps, 750Mbps, 1000Mbps, 600Mbps, 1750Mbps, 54Mbps, 108Mbps and etc. Among these, 300Mbps and 450Mbps type are the most common types in China market now while the 54Mbps type and 150 Mbps are being phased out over time.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for WiFi Home Router , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

WiFi Home Router market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

150Mbps

300Mbps

450Mbps

Others

By End-User / Application

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

By Company

TP-LINK

D-Link

Tenda

NETGEAR

ASUS

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi

