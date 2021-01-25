Drum Dumper Market Forecast 2021: COVID-19 Impact Historical Analysis, Opportunities, Latest Innovations and Top Players | Industry Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2021-2025

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global drum dumper market is estimated to value USD 1854 Million with a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. There has been a rise in the trend of mass production to reduce production costs. Several consumer industries are estimated to follow the trend. It will eventually result in the expansion of the drum dumper market during the review period. Besides, there are several fundamental applications of drum dumper, which further propel the market. They are mostly deployed for pellets and tablets, filling hoppers, charging coaters, reactors, and other process vessels, discharging powders, dispensing applications, granules.

Moreover, there has been a rise in investment for carrying out research and development to enhance the performance of drum dumpers. Drum dumper is cost-effective, and it easy to manage. It also enables material transfer in very little time. Hence, the key players prefer using a drum dumper to the traditional method of manual transfer. Therefore the demand for drum dumper is likely to increase in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, hesitation in the adoption of drum dumpers in small scale industries is likely to obstruct the market growth during the review period.

Due to the sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus, there has been an immense change in the market dynamics. Several regions have been affected due to the pandemic. The global economic slowdown due to COVID-19 is estimated to slow down the market. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global drum dumper industry are Easy Lift Equipment (U.S.), Valley Craft Industries (U.S.), METO Systems (U.S.), Vestil Manufacturing Corp. (U.S.), Flexicon Corporation (U.S.), Beacon Industries (U.S.), Wuxi Tongyang Machinery (China), Liftomatic Material Handling, Inc. (U.S.), National Bulk Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), Drum Runner (US), KIJEKA Engineers (India), Ruger Industries (David Round Company) (U.S.), Air Process Systems & Conveyors Co., Inc. (U.S.), and K.Y Industries (India).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis, the APAC region is likely to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast-developing economies like India and China play a significant role in the expansion. The rise in chemical, manufacturing, and food industries in developing countries like China, India, and Indonesia is likely to increase the demand for drum dumpers during the review period. Besides, there has been an increasing initiative by the governments of APAC to propel the investment in industries.

On the other hand, North America is likely to maintain its position in the market. The U.S contributes significantly to augmenting the market. However, the outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in the market to slow down.

Market Segmentation

The global drum dumper market can be classified on the basis of application, product type, power source, and region.

On the basis of application, the global drum dumper market can be segregated into industrial, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical, and others.

On the basis of product type, the global drum dumper market can be segregated into stationary drum dumpers and portable drum dumpers.

On the basis of power source, the global drum dumper market can be segregated into electric and hydraulic. The electric drum is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global drum dumper market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

