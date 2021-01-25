Global Interposer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2017-2025 World Interposer Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

An interposer is an electrical interface routing between one socket or connection to another. The purpose of an interposer is to spread a connection to a wider pitch or to reroute a connection to a different connection.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

2D Interposer

2.5D Interposer

3D Interposer

By End-User / Application

CIS

CPU/GPU

MEMS 3D Capping Interposer

RF Devices (IPD, Filtering)

Logic SoC (APE, BB/APE)

ASIC/FPGA

High Power LED (3D Silicon Substrate)

By Company

Murata

Tezzaron

Xilinx

AGC Electronics

TSMC

UMC

Plan Optik AG

Amkor

IMT

ALLVIA, Inc

