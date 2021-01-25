Global Football Helmet Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2017-2025 World Football Helmet Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Football Helmet , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Football Helmet market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Adult Football Helmets

Youth Football Helmets

By End-User / Application

Profession Player

Amateur Player

By Company

Riddell

Schutt

Xenith

VICIS

SG Helmets

