Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Research, Size, Share, Revenue, Production Value, Outstanding Growth, Current Trends, Future Growth Study and Strategic Assessment

Market Highlights

The introduction of new equipment and methods in the production plant cause increase quality & operational speed, decrease costs, and ensure a safe working environment. Industrial vacuum cleaners are considered among the best in floor industrial cleaning equipment as they suck every dust and contamination, causing an increase in device useful life and the quality of the product.

Two major types of industrial vacuum cleaners: single phase and three phase vacuum cleaners. Single phase vacuum cleaners are used for cleaning industrial environment on daily basis with attractive and less model space requirement. On the other hand, three phase vacuum cleaners are used for dry, wet, and liquid waste in industrial area with efficiently and cost-effectively.

The rise in demand for industrial vacuum cleaner due to easy operations, energy efficiency, and low or negligible maintenance owing to the latest technology are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market. Furthermore, easy filter replacement, reduced downtime, integrated filter cleaning system, and large surface filter are estimated to propel the growth of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market.

By product type, the canister segment is projected to be dominant throughout the study period due to its high maneuverability, good sound insulation, and lightweight design.

By mode of operation, the pneumatic segment is projected to witness a highest growth during the forecast period due to the ease of use where electricity is in limited amount or unavailable.

The portable system type segment is expected to hold the larger share during the study period due the fact that they can lift dust, dirt, and other debris out of upholstery and off of surfaces.

The pharmaceuticals and metal working end use segments are projected to witness substantial growth during the review period. By application, the heavy-duty segment is projected to witness significant increase in revenue generation during the forecast period.

The global industrial vacuum cleaner market is expected to register substantial growth to reach USD 750 Mn by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner market by product type, mode of operation, application, system type, end-use, and region.

Product Type Upright Canister Backpack



Mode of Operation Electric Pneumatic



Application Medium Duty Heavy Duty Explosion Proof



System Type Portable Stationary



End Use Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Metal Working Construction Automotive Others



Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World



Key Players

The key players operating in the Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market are NUMATIC INTERNATIONAL LTD (UK), Vac-U-Max (US), Nilfisk Group (Denmark), Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), American Vacuum Company (US), Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tiger-Vac International Inc. (Canada), Goodway Technologies Corp. (US), and Ghibli & Wirbel SpA (Italy)

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the industrial vacuum cleaner is segmented as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period owing to stringent government regulations for workers safety and workplace hygiene. The rate of adoption of industrial vacuum cleaners across various industries in the US and Canada is relatively higher than in other regions.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for industrial vacuum cleaner during forecast period owing to increasing industrialization and demand for cleaning equipment in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industies to provide hygeinic and safe work environment.

In Europe, Germany is the largest industrial vacuum cleaner market, and the UK, France, Italy, and Russia, being the other major countries of Europe, also leading to the growth of this market. In the Middle East & Africa, the UAE, Turkey, Iran and South Africa are significant industrial vacuum cleaner markets, while the Latin America, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina primarily lead to the growth of this market.

