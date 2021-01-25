Photolithography MarketResearch Report 2021

Market Overview

Photolithography, also known as ultraviolet (UV) lithography or optical lithography, is a technique used for transmitting geometric patterns to a surface through optical radiations. It is a very complicated procedure and requires ambient temperature and a clean surface to get optimum results. Photolithography has gained pace since its usage in consumer electronics, and the rapid digitalization has increased the adoption of smart devices, which has produced lucrative growth opportunities for this market. Also, technological developments have led to a decrease in the sizes of devices, which has created significant growth opportunities for this market.

The rise in demands for semiconductor devices in industries like automotive, consumer electronics, and other major industries has provided a necessary boost to this market. The companies are working towards refining their manufacturing procedures to deliver high quality and best products. Also, the companies are investing in research & development programs, which has imposed extra load on the manufacturers but will be beneficial in gaining stable future growths and emerge as the best among the competitors.

Apart from the uses and features, the globalacing severe challenges from the complexity in manufacturing procedures and changing semiconductor demands, which is restraining the market’s growth. This report provides a comprehensive outlook on competition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the local and global photolithography market. The global market is anticipated to register approximately a 05 % annual growth during this period.

Market Division

The global photolithography market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global photolithography market is segmented by deep ultraviolet (DUV), Argon Fluoride Dry (ArF Dry), Argon Fluoride Immersion (ArFi), and others based on types.

The global photolithography market is segmented by 370 nm to 270 nm, 270 nm to 170 nm, and others based on wavelengths.

Based on the light source, the global photolithography market is segmented into fluorine laser, excimer laser, mercury lamp, and others.

The global photolithography market is segmented into front end and back end applications based on applications.

Regional Classification

The photolithography market has gained global adoption due to a rise in demands for better products, and a rise in semiconductor applications. The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are the major market studies for the global photolithography market. The Asia Pacific region is leading the market due to the presence of key manufacturers, demands for advanced technologies, increasing research & development activities, and other factors with Japan, China, and South Korea among the major market leaders due to rapid development and presence of vast opportunities. The North American region will register the fastest growth rates due to the rise in demand for next-gen technologies, well-established production facilities, and other factors.

Key Players

MRFR has identified a few companies as Prominent Players in the Global Photolithography Market. These include Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), ASML Holding NV (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), JEOL Ltd (Japan), Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (US), NIL TECHNOLOGY (Denmark), Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd. (SMEE) (China), and EV Group (EVG) (Austria). These companies are analyzed on the basis of their geographic presence, origin, product portfolio, key developments, and expertise in laser projection technology. Apart from the aforementioned players, Veeco Instruments Inc. (US), SÜSS MICROTEC SE (Germany), NuFlare Technology Inc. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Vistec Electron Beam GmbH (Germany), Omega Optical, Inc. (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and Canon Inc. (Japan) have a significant presence in the global photolithography market.

