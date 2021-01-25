Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Man-made Sausage Casing, including the following market information:

Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Columbit Group (Colpak), Innovia Films Limited, Devro Plc, Nitta Casings Inc., Selo, Kalle GmbH, Nippi, Inc., Viskase Companies, Inc., FABIOS S.A, Viscofan SA, DAT-Schaub Group, FIBRAN, S.A, ViskoTeepak, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Jiangxi Hongfu, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Collagen Casing

Cellulose Casing

Plastic Casing

Others

Based on the Application:

Meat Processing

Seafood Processing

