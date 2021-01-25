Global Chlorella  Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Global Chlorella Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

Global Chlorella Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% and reach 5,430.0 Thousand Kg during the forecast period. Chlorella is a good source of several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can help to shuttle toxins out of your body and improve cholesterol and blood sugar levels. The growth of the global chlorella market is attributed to the growing adoption of algae-based supplements owing to the health-conscious population. Moreover, the market growth is propelled by the rising requirement for natural functional ingredients in application industries. Whereas, the high manufacturing costs of chlorella is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The Global Chlorella Market is ready to witness substantial growth by 2025 owing to its benefits to shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, speed up wound healing, help manage respiratory diseases, promote eye health, support liver health, and augment the immune system. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of veganism, especially in the US and Europe, is forecasted to propel the market growth during the review period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Chlorella market has been segmented by Type and application types. Based on the type segment the market has been classified as Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella pyrenoidosa, and others.

Based on Application, the Global Chlorella Market has been bifurcated into functional food & beverages, nutraceuticals & pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Chlorella Market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is accounted to exhibit a prominent share of the chlorella market during the review period due to the presence of key contributors such as China and Japan. In 2018, the region accounted for a 37.89% share of the market and it is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 4.7% during the review period, 2019 to 2025. The market in the Asia Pacific is been driven by the fastest expansion of the personal care industry in developing countries. The rising trend of natural cosmetics, manufactures are focusing on launching products manufactured with natural ingredients like chlorella.

Moreover, the market in North America holds a dominant contribution to the chlorella market owing to the surging demand for organic chlorella. Additionally, the growing acceptance of dietary supplements for weight loss is a major growth propelling factor of the chlorella market in the region.

Major Players

Prominent Players in the Global Chlorella Market include GONG BIH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD (Taiwan), EID – Parry (India) Limited (India), Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd (Japan), Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd (China), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd (China), STAUBER Performance Ingredients (US), Sure Chemical Co., Ltd (China), and Green Source Organics (Japan).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

