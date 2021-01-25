Waste Management Software – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Waste Management Software Market is expected to reach $18.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Waste Management Software Market include Normandy Waste Management Systems, Wastebits, Alpine Technology, SFS Chemical Safety, PandL Software Systems, TRUX Route Management Systems, Sequoia Waste Solutions, DesertMicro, Thoughtful Systems, Emerge Knowledge Design, Ritam Technologies, Delta Equipment Systems, Wastedge, WAM Software, Cairn Applications, Soft-Pak, and Paradigm Software.

Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing smart city initiatives, strict environmental protection regulations, and rapid urbanization. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Waste management is a process of collection, transportation, and disposal of different types of waste products. Waste management software is adopted by various waste management organizations to plan waste storage, transportation, and disposal and to implement strategies for recycling of materials. The software also helps in managing communication with customers and contracts as well as in billing and payments.

By technology, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its features like faster deployment and end-to-end visibility.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing environmental concerns among people of the major economies.

Types Covered:

• Application Software

• Professional Software

Software Types Covered:

• Scale Software

• Waste Hauling Software

• Waste Tracking Software

• Maintenance Software

• Route Management Software

• Recycling Software

Components Covered:

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Technologies Covered:

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS)

Applications Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Retail

• Municipal

• Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

End Users Covered:

• Laboratory

• Factory

• Waste Disposal Company

• Nursing Home

• Hospital

• Clinic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

