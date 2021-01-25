Global Cyber Security Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Cyber Security market will register a 11.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 180.1 million by 2025, from $ 117.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cyber Security market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cyber Security, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cyber Security market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cyber Security companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
SMBs
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Risk Vision
TulipControls
Safer Social
TitanHQ
Netikus.net
Webroot Software
Trend Micro
Horangi Cyber Security
HelpSystems
Netwrix
Darktrace
Fidelis Cybersecurity
Akamai Technologies
Synopsys
Centrify
F-Secure
Symantec
Zartech
Avanan
FourV Systems
Techefix
