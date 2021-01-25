Global Cyber Security Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Cyber Security market will register a 11.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 180.1 million by 2025, from $ 117.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cyber Security market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cyber Security, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cyber Security market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cyber Security companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

SMBs

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Risk Vision

TulipControls

Safer Social

TitanHQ

Netikus.net

Webroot Software

Trend Micro

Horangi Cyber Security

HelpSystems

Netwrix

Darktrace

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Akamai Technologies

Synopsys

Centrify

F-Secure

Symantec

Zartech

Avanan

FourV Systems

Techefix

