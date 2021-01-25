Sandwich Panel MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Research Future, which specializes in market reports related to the Construction sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The industry is expected to witness high and improved levels of revenue and will expand with a positive percentage of CAGR.

The market for sandwich panels has grown relatively faster in recent times due to its applications in storage and warehouse sectors, aviation to name a few. New product developments have been instrumental in charting the upward growth trajectory of the sector. The product features of sandwich panels such as ability to be sound proof and insulate which have opened the scope and potential of the market.

Industry Segments

The industry sandwich panel market worldwide is segmented into type, material, application, and region. On the basis of material it is segmented as polyurethane, mineral wool, and others. On the basis of type it is segmented as wall panels, roof panels, facade panels, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as commercial, industrial, and others. Furthermore on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The market for Sandwich Panel is developing at an excellent pace. The APAC region dominates the market considerably with its fast growing market trajectory worldwide. It will expand at an admirable CAGR over the forecast period. The region will also probably show rapid industrial growth due to increased level of investments in the regions of China and India, where the construction sector is growing. This has further widened the scope of sandwich panels market in the region. North America is expected to grow rapidly by 2021. Europe and Rest of the World are also estimated to grow at CAGR of an outstanding level from 2016 to 2021.

Global Competitive Analysis:

The sector is undergoing considerable transformation which has accelerated the growth pace of the sector. The industry players in the segment are efficiently utilizing their primary resources to initiate long lasting growth changes. A trend of volume-driven growth has been witnessed in the market of late with the development of different varieties of product types. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be harnessed by ensuring ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Conversely, with companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, experimentation with various advantage points is being seriously considered and implemented.

Pioneer Coldstore & Cladding Pvt. Ltd., Safal Group, Paroc Group, SHMICO, Rautaruukki Corporation, Dana Steel Processing Industry LLC, Building Component Solutions LLC., Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd., ArcelorMittal Construction are some of the leading players covered in this report.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 Hevel Group and Belarusian Company ISOBUD have jointly presented a photovoltaic sandwich panel for roofing which they have also designed in collaboration. Roofing material is composed of heterojunction PV modules manufactured at Hevel’s 160 MW fab. ISOBUD also additionally came up with its own innovative sandwich panel which features a heating element. Integration of high – efficiency PV module in a sandwich panel and the use of innovative heating sandwich panels allows to significantly decrease the power consumption of a new facility.

Jan 2018 Innovative and highly thermally insulated Hueck Trigon GSP glass sandwich façade system have opened up entirely new opportunities for attractive designs of building shells. Creation of homogeneous, full-surface glass façades without a visible structure allow for designs to be printed onto the opaque glass surfaces as preferred.

June 2017 The largest PVC processor in Romania, Teraplast Group has recently acquired Interlemind, a Serbian producer of sandwich panels for EUR 4.3 million. In 2017, Teraplast Group has invest a total of EUR 11 million in Serbia, with EUR 2.7 million euros going towards development and a working capital of EUR 4 million. The management has stated that acquisition is part of the Teraplast Group’s strategy to grow sales and profitability.

