Global AdBlue Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the AdBlue market will register a 9.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4473.4 million by 2025, from $ 3130.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AdBlue business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AdBlue market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AdBlue, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AdBlue market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AdBlue companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

＜20 L

20L-200L

200L-1000L

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transport companies

Public transportation

Mining/ Construction

Agriculture

Marine

Passenger vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yara

BP

CF Industries

Kelas

GreenChem

BASF

Mitsui Chemicals

Borealis L.A.T

Sichuan Meifeng

ENI S.p.A.

Novax

Liaoning Rundi

Shell

Cummins

Nissan Chemical

Total

